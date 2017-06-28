Fireworks recalled for burn hazard could explode unexpectedly

More than 36,000 packages of fireworks have been recalled in four states due to burn and injury hazards.

The recall involves TNT Red, White and Blue smoke fireworks sold in bags containing three canisters. The fireworks could explode unexpectedly after being lit, the government recall warns.

American Promotional Events has received three incident reports, resulting in three people suffering burn injuries.

The fireworks were sold in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin last month and this month at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

Consumers should not use them and can contact American Promotional Events for a refund.

American Promotional Events can be reached at (800) 243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Monday through Friday, via email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.

