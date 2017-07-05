Arizona firefighters rescue pair of fawns from wildfire

Joey Greaber
12:23 PM, Jul 2, 2017
1 min ago

The Burro Fire burning at the foothills of Redington Pass near Burro Tank has grown to 5,000 acres burned.

Members of the Flagstaff Hotshots fighting the Goodwin Fire carried a pair of fawns out of danger Saturday.

PRESCOTT, Ariz (KGUN9-TV) - Members of the Flagstaff Hotshots in Arizona fighting the Goodwin Fire carried a pair of fawns out of danger Saturday.

According to the Prescott National Forest, the fawns were transferred to a nearby unaffected habitat so they could be reunited with their mother.

Overnight one crew member noticed that one of the fawns seemed disoriented and was not doing well. 

The crew called the Arizona Game and Fish Department and stayed with the fawns until wildlife managers arrived. The animals have since been transported to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility.

They will be released back into the wild if they respond well to treatment.

The Goodwin Fire has burned 25,714 acres and its 44 percent contained according to Inciweb.

 

 

