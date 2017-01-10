Flight canceled after snake found on plane yet again

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
LO: 50°
HI: 56°
LO: 46°
La vibora voladora...ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si...Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw— Indalecio Medina (@Inda_medina) November 6, 2016
La vibora voladora...ja ja ja. Una experiencia única en el Vuelo Torreón-México, vuelo 231 de Aeroméxico. Eso si...Prioridad en aterrizaje. pic.twitter.com/qwDk6Wtszw
Ghana's new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, took some lines from Bill Clinton and George W. Bush without giving them credit.
Sen. Ted Cruz said members of Congress were asked by China not to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.
Armed robbers took more than $10 million worth of jewels from the reality star in October.
The U.K. is about to start Brexit. The economy and immigration are just a couple of the concerns.