Flight canceled after snake found on plane yet again

Mina Abgoon
11:32 PM, Jan 9, 2017
Just a couple months after a similar situation in Mexico, a snake was found in an aircraft’s cargo hold Sunday as the flight prepared to depart from Dubai.
 
According to Time, the Emirates flight – which was bound for Muscat – was subsequently canceled.
 
The airline reportedly conducted a thorough search of the plane before it returned to service.
 
Though on a miniscule scale, it’s an eerie echo of the plot of the popular thriller film “Snakes on a Plane,” released in 2006.
 
In November, panic erupted on an Aeromexico flight after a snake fell from an overhead storage compartment mid-flight in first class.
 
A video showed the bright green snake moving along the plane wall before suddenly dangling from the plane’s ceiling.
 
In both instances, it’s unclear how the snakes made it aboard the aircrafts.
 

