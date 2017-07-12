Florida boy, 3, in body cast after injury occurs on trampoline

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 76°
A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park.
MIAMI (AP) -- A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park.
The case has circulated nationally on social media and raised questions about age restrictions for trampolines.
Kaitlin Hill said Tuesday her son Colton broke his thigh bone late last month while bouncing on a trampoline at an indoor park in Tampa that promoted toddler use.
She says the orthopedic surgeon told them the repetitive pressure from jumping may have caused the fracture.
Hill's Facebook post warning other families not to allow their toddlers on trampolines has been shared more than 235,000 times.
The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says children younger than 6 years old should not be allowed on trampolines.
The Vatican told Catholics that Communion wafers with no gluten are "invalid," which may things difficult for gluten-intolerant worshippers.
The agreement is seen as a step toward ending the sanctions against the country.
UPDATE (July 11, 12:30 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff's Department has opened the Pacific Crest Trail to the public.
China says other parties can't absolve themselves of responsibility over the North's nuclear weapons program.