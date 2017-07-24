A family in Florida was left baffled over the weekend when 15 pounds of sausage fell from the sky and onto their property.

WPLG-TV reports that Travis Adair awoke early July 15 to a loud thud on the roof of their Deerfield Beach home. The family quickly went outside to investigate, and found two large packages of frozen Italian sausage in their side yard.

Adair’s son, Austin, quickly decided to see if any packages landed on the roof. Sure enough, he found three more packages of sausage, bringing the total to 15 pounds of sausage that landed on the family property.

The packages were also reportedly found in bags marked “Williams Land Service.” According to WPLG, William Land Service is a land-clearing service in Alabama. The company reportedly did not know anything about the sausage, and have yet to respond to a photo of the meat sent by the Adairs.

Adair’s wife, Jennie, told WPLG that she suspected the mystery meat had fallen from plane with ties to drug trade. However, UPI reports that Austin Adair broke open the packages of meat and did not find ant drugs.

"I would love to know what really happened, because it's just so, so odd," Jennie Adair told Fox News.

