Former campaign manager Paul Manafort subpoenaed

Associated Press
Jul 25, 2017
9 mins ago

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort seeking his testimony at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein made the announcement Tuesday. The two senators said they were unable to reach an agreement with Manafort for a voluntary transcribed interview with the committee.

The two said that late Monday night they issued a subpoena to compel Manafort's participation in Wednesday's hearing.

The committee wanted Manafort to testify on enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and Russia's attempts to influence U.S. elections.
 

