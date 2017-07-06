Former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy

Fair
In this Oct. 17, 2015, file photo, Lauren Conrad arrives at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Conrad announced the birth of her first child, a boy, on July 5, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Conrad is a new mom.
The former MTV reality star writes on her website that Liam James Tell was born Wednesday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
It's the first child for Conrad and husband William Tell. The 31-year-old Conrad married the lawyer and musician in 2014.
Conrad shared pictures of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple's two dogs.
Conrad got her start on MTV's "Laguna Beach" before getting her own reality show, "The Hills," which ran from 2006 to 2010.
She now runs a lifestyle and fashion website.
