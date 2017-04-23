Frito-Lay issues nationwide recall on some chips due to possible Salmonella

Frito-Lay, maker of Miss Vickie's, Fritos and Lay's, announced this weekend that it has recalled some its products due to possible Salmonella contamination in a supplier's jalapeno seasoning blend, which could contain Salmonella.

The company says that it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution as no Frito-Lay has not found any contaminated products.

The following products are under the recall notice:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other Frito-Lay products are under the recall.

Customers are encouraged not to consume recalled products, and to click on this site to get a refund.

According to the FDA, healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.