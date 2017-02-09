George Clooney's wife, Amal, is pregnant with twins

Alex Hider
1:44 PM, Feb 9, 2017

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 09: Amal Clooney (L) and actor George Clooney attend the premiere ff Disney's "Tomorrowland" at AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theater on May 9, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frazer Harrison
Beyonce isn’t the only celebrity expecting twins.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are expecting their first and second child, multiple outlets report.

Julie Chen of CBS’ “The Talk” first reported the couple’s good news. The Clooneys have not yet commented publicly on the pregnancy.

Amal Clooney, 39, is a prominent civil rights lawyer. She and George, 55, have been dating since 2013 and were married in 2014.

The Clooneys are expecting both a boy and a girl.

