Georgia lawmaker moves to shake up college rape investigations

President Donald Trump told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday to hold off on settlements in East Jerusalem.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stepped into his new office Thursday.
A plaque at Elmina Castle shows the role African chiefs played in the slave trade and apologizes for letting it happen in the first place.
The Obama administration made a deal with Australia to take about 1,200 asylum-seekers. Trump tweeted he would "study this dumb deal."