Junior high softball coach jailed for sex with student

GILBERT - A softball coach at a junior high school has been arrested on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse, Gilbert (Ariz.) police said.
Jael Cerda, 23, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl who goes to Gilbert Junior High School.
Police say Cerda is a para-professional who is not a teacher, but worked at the school as a coach.
There is no information suggesting Cerda engaged in activities with other students. Officials do not believe any of the incidents took place on school grounds or during school hours.
The victim's parents reportedly alerted police to the incident early on, helping with the investigation.
