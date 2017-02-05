Girl Scout selling cookies robbed in Philadelphia

A 9-year-old was robbed of $50 while selling Girl Scout cookies near downtown Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, WPVI-TV reported.

Law enforcement is looking for a 6-foot-1, black male who was seen without facial hair and wearing a gray sweat jacket.

Nine-year-old Anastasia told WPVI-TV that she handed the man an envelope with the money before he ran off.

The girl's mother Jennifer Brinkmeier reported the incident to police.

"I'd say, think about your choices and what you're doing with your life and whether this is the kind of person you want to be," Brinkmeier told WPVI.

The proceeds from the sale of Girl Scout cookies go to fund local scout groups. It is unclear whether Anastasia will have to pay for losses incurred from the robbery.