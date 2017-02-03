National Wear Red Day draws attention to nation's top killer

Light rain
Wear Red Day, hosted by the American Heart Association, works to educate others on how heart disease is the No. 1 killer of both men and women.
For women, who have a higher risk for dying from heart disease and stroke, it accounts for nearly 1 of every 3 deaths in the U.S.
You can show support by wearing red on Friday, February 3.
Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #GBGoesRed.
More information on Wear Red Day can be found here.
Learn the warning signs of a heart attack or stroke.
Paris police say a man with two bags tried to enter the museum's shopping mall before he attacked a soldier. That's when another soldier opened fire.
President Donald Trump told the Israeli prime minister on Thursday to hold off on settlements in East Jerusalem.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stepped into his new office Thursday.
A plaque at Elmina Castle shows the role African chiefs played in the slave trade and apologizes for letting it happen in the first place.