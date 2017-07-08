Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

Fair
Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.
Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK'-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.
Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.
He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bond was set at $5,000.
His lawyer's name isn't immediately available. No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn't immediately returned.
