Group plans to protest Ohio sheriff's refusal to provide Narcan to his deputies

HAMILTON, Ohio — A protest to a Butler County, Ohio sheriff's comments that his deputies will not be supplied with Narcan to treat overdose victims is slated for this weekend.

The groups planning the protest — Indivisible OH 8 and OurRevolution Butler County — had originally slated the protest for today, but inclement weather in Butler County has caused the postponement. It will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, July 15 at the Hamilton Municipal Court building in Hamilton, Ohio, according to a Facebook event.

Last week, Sheriff Richard K. Jones stated he and his deputies do not give shots of Narcan to people who have overdosed. He said it is because they do not give shots for other ailments, and questioned why they would also do it for those using drugs.

There are no plans for Jones' deputies to begin carrying and dispensing Narcan, he said.

Jones told 700WLW in Cincinnati his deputies do any life-saving acts possible when they arrive on scenes, such as giving CPR, but what they do does not involve dispensing meds or treatments. That is left to paramedics who also arrive to the scenes.

Narcan not the answer. Wrong approach. Need a plan that is proactive. Prevention — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) July 7, 2017

Indivisible OH 8 representatives said the group condemns Jones' refusal and demands that his office "fulfill their duty to protect human life by immediately equipping and training all officers with this life-saving drug."

A statement from the group also said, "While we recognize the extreme difficulty presented to our first responders in dealing with the opioid epidemic, we also realize the supreme failure of the war on drugs and the havoc it has wreaked in our communities. Our precious sisters and brothers who have fallen prey to this affliction deserve love, compassion, and life-saving intervention."

Jones' message regarding the treatment of overdose victims and use of Narcan spread throughout the nation. He appeared on HLN's "Primetime Justice," where he told Ashleigh Banfield the department will not use it.