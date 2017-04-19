Gun believed to be murder weapon found in Steve Stephens' car

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 75°
LO: 52°
ERIE, Penn. - Pennsylvania State Police found the gun believed to be used in the murder of Robert Godwin Sr. inside Steve Stephens' car after the Facebook killer committed suicide Tuesday.
Authorities recovered a .45 glock handgun inside the car after it spun out during a police pursuit in Erie, according to CNN.
RELATED: Police tapes reveal final seconds of Facebook killer's chase by Pennsylvania State Police
Investigators are still processing the rest of the car and conducting forensic tests for further clues, police told CNN.
The gun is being processed for ballistics.
Officials say there were no receipts in the vehicle, so there is no indication right now of where Stephens spent his time on the run.
Stephens' autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
MORE: PA State Police troopers involved in Facebook killer pursuit say they were prepared for the worst
The U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority just censored a new batch of ads.
The carrier will use a satellite-based system that provides "real-time position updates" for flights anywhere in the world.
Construction workers in London discovered a hidden crypt that contains the coffins of at least five archbishops of Canterbury.
Rex Tillerson says Iran is sticking to the terms of the agreement to curb its nuclear program. But he says President Trump still wants to review it.