Gunman kills 1, wounds others in Spain

MADRID (AP) - Gunshots kill 1 person in northeastern Spain, wound unknown number of others; police say it's not terrorism.
During Hong Kong's handover anniversary, pro-democracy groups are protesting a visit from President Xi Jinping.
In a major victory in the fight against ISIS, Iraqi forces recaptured the remains of Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri.
Every year, the U.S. State Department lists countries who use child soldiers, but one group says two countries are missing from the 2017 list.
Everyone's favorite yellow robotic submersible made it home to the U.K. after it collected data near Antarctica last week.