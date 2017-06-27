Hazmat crew investigating threat at Ohio Islamic Center

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
WEST CHESTER, Ohio -- Hazardous material crews are investigating after an envelope containing a white substance and a threat was delivered to the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati.
The threat was reported just before noon Tuesday, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.
She couldn't immediately say what the threat stated.
Officials at the Islamic Center said the white powder came inside a package that included a written threat.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
Watchdog groups say civilian deaths have gone up since the fight against ISIS entered urban terrain.
The State Department's annual report claims China isn't really working to meet U.S. standards to prevent human trafficking.
Since starting in Europe, the cyberattack has spread to over 2000 computer systems internationally.
A project in Azraq refugee camp could pave the way for changes worldwide.