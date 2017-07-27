Hillary Clinton's new book 'What Happened' to focus on 2016 presidential run, loss to Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is calling her new book "What Happened" and promising to let her "guard down" as she remembers her stunning defeat last year to Donald Trump.

Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clinton will describe the "intense personal experience" of being the first woman nominated by a major party for president. The publisher said the book also will "connect the dots" about Russian interference in the election and describe what it was like to run against an unorthodox candidate.

"What Happened" is to come out Sept. 12.

Clinton's previous works include the memoir "Living History" and a book about her years as secretary of state, "Hard Choices." She also wrote "It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us" when she was first lady.