Hilton hiring full-time work from home positions

Looking for a full-time job that allows you to work completely from the comfort of your own home?

Global hotel chain The Hilton is looking to hire full-time "remote reservation sales associates" in 29 states, including Wisconsin.

According to the Hilton's website, employees in this position will be required to: Answer the telephone and greet prospective guests in a friendly manner to create a superior guest experience

Listen to and acknowledge callers, to ensure understanding of inquiries, and to deliver personalized travel solutions

Utilize solution-oriented sales skills to maximize revenue for our hotels and business partners worldwide

Provide accurate information regarding availability, sales promotions, accommodation types, transportation to and from hotels, rates, etc.

Pay for this position starts at $9/hour. However, pay incentives could bump pay up to $14/hour. Jobs benefits include discounted rates at Hilton properties for employees and their family and friends.

This is a full time 40-hour a week position but the Hilton says schedules can be flexible. Candidates must work between 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Even though this is a work-from-home position, the company requires employees to live in one of the following 29 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.