Homeowner found hiding as deputies break-up underage drinking party in Clarence
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) - A Clarence, New York woman is under arrest accused of hosting an underage drinking party at her home.
When deputies arrived at the home Saturday night, they say they discovered about 20 children with open beer cans and alcohol bottles in the basement.
As deputies searched the home, they say they found the homeowner, 51-year-old Tracy Cicero hiding in the dwelling.
Cicero is now facing several misdemeanor charge. The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.
