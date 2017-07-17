Honeymooning couple accused of kidnapping woman, raping her in Florida

Fair
HI: 106°
LO: 76°
Timothy Lowe and Rashada Hurley
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Georgia couple honeymooning in south Florida have been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.
Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe are jailed in Miami-Dade County on kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and sexual battery charges.
The 32-year old Hurley and 37-year old Lowe have been denied bond on the kidnapping charges and are awaiting trial.
Police say the newlyweds beat and kidnapped a woman at a Hialeah supermarket parking lot, drove her to a motel and raped her.
The Miami Herald reports the next day the couple entered a convenience store naked and grabbed a couple of sodas without paying. Police arrested the naked couple a block away from the store.
Jail records do not list a Georgia hometown for either Hurley or Lowe.
South Korea's president says reducing military tensions is paramount for convincing the North to denuclearize.
The downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has been a difficult case to bring to court.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the two discussed the climate accord while President Trump was in Paris.
Turkey has been trying to join the European Union, but calls by the country's president to reinstate the death penalty could jeopardize that.