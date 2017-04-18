Hundreds of bees swarm downtown St. Louis street

Pedestrians in downtown St. Louis got quite the surprise Tuesday afternoon, when a swarm of bees seemingly appeared from nowhere.

Hundreds of bees filled the air near a downtown intersection.

There's no information on where the swarm came from or whether there was a nest nearby, but the bees harried passersby as they tried to make their way along the sidewalk.

There is no word of anyone suffering any health effects from a sting, but it's unclear the bees can be safely cleared out.