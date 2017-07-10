Despite President Trump's push for America First and a diplomatic turn inwards, the modern status quo of the U.S. as unofficial leader in world affairs is still reflected in the following infographic. No other country has more diplomatic posts in foreign countries than the United States, with a total of 271 embassies, high commissions, permanent missions and other representative offices spread around the world.

There are in fact very few nations with which the U.S. doesn't have diplomatic ties; Iran and North Korea two prominent examples. France and China come closest with 267 and 258, respectively.

