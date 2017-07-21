6 months in: Which president covered the most ground?

As Donald Trump hits the six month mark of his stint in the White House, there have already been a number of evaluative comparisons made to past presidents. From approval ratings to golf trips to number of executive orders signed, each provide a snapshot of the incumbent's opening period. The Statista infographic below looks from a different angle, showing which states Trump, Obama and Bush visited in their first half year.

According to the CNN analysis, Trump (16) and Obama (14) pale in comparison to George W. Bush who made his way to 32 states as he embarked on his presidency. While back in 2001, Bush covered huge swathes of the country, his successors were much less focused on such encompassing travel. Notable for the states visited by President Trump is the complete lack of trips to the west. The furthest away from the Atlantic the current President got was his June outing in Iowa - perhaps an early indication of where his domestic priorities lie.

You will find more statistics at Statista