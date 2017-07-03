More than 80 people shot dead a month by police on average

Each month, 81 people were fatally shot by police officers in the United States on average in the past one and a half years. The death count stands at 492 for the first half of 2017 already.

The total yearly figures for 2015 and 2016 stood at 991 and 963 respectively. The figure for the whole of 2017 could end up in the same region, if the trend seen during the first 6 months of the year continues.

As the below infographic shows, only a very small number of those killed by police are women. A quarter of the victims showed signs of mental illness, according to data provided by The Washington Post.

You will find more statistics at Statista