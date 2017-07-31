Planet Facebook is more populous than China

Twitter has more users than US has inhabitants

Dyfed Loesche
6:38 AM, Jul 31, 2017

Internet and social network users compared to populations

Facebook has just released its quarterly earnings, beating analyst's predictions. While revenue was up, standing at $9.32 billion for Q2, the number of users now tops 2 billion.

As the below infographic shows, there are more monthly active users (MAU) on Facebook than there are people living in the world's most populous country, China

Twitter for its part can claim to have slightly more users than the United States has inhabitants. Overall, almost half of the world's population is online.

