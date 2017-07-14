Infographic: The most and least popular senators

According to a new poll by Morning Consult, the most popular senator in the U.S. is independent and once presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Voters in his state of Vermont have given him a net approval rating of 54 percent - 75 percent saying they approve of the job he is doing, 21 percent saying they disapprove.

At the other end of the scale is Republican Jeff Flake, who with 37 percent approval and 45 percent disapproval is sitting on a minus 8 percent net rate in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State is generally unhappy with its Senators - John McCain has a net rating of minus 4 percent.

