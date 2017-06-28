Which states have the biggest carbon footprint per home?

When considering the total pollution produced by states, Texan homes collectively have the biggest carbon footprint with 32.3 million CO2 tons produced each year. The domestic emissions map looks considerably different though, when looking at how much pollution the average house in each state is responsible for.

As the data from PropertyShark shows, states such as Maine (5.22 tons), Vermont (5.17 tons) and New Hampshire (5.09 tons) top the list. A home in Texas can be expected to produce much less - 3.53 tons. The homes with the smallest carbon footprint are in Hawaii (0.57 tons), California (1.36 tons) and DC (2.66 tons).

