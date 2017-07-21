Initial investigation blames Navy for USS Fitzgerald collision

4:39 AM, Jul 21, 2017
QINGDAO, CHINA - APRIL 21: U.S. navy missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald docks at Qingdao Port to attend an international fleet review to be held on April 23 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy on April 21, 2009 in Qingdao of Shandong Province, China. (Photo by Guang Niu/Pool/Getty Images)

Guang Niu
An initial investigation blames the Navy for the USS Fitzgerald collision that killed seven US sailors last month off the coast of Japan.

