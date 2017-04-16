Internet Freebies: 4 fun things waiting for you to claim

When you're surfing the web the best thing you can ever see is… FREE! Kristina Guerrero has four fun freebies that are just a click away and just might make your day.

1. Godiva Chocolate

You heard that right – just register for their rewards program by entering your name, email and address. Then you get free a free chocolate every month at participating Godiva locations.

2. Emergen-C

Need a vitamin C boost? Don't pay for it because you can get it for free from Emergen-C. Just go to their website, click the free sample link and fill in your info. You’ll get two free packets!

3. Shutterfly

You can go down memory lane without reaching for your wallet. Just download their app. Once it's uploaded you get unlimited, free 4x4 and 4x6 prints, but you do have to pay postage. Pictures shouldn't just live on Instagram, they were meant to be printed and framed.

4. Gillette

Razors are something you use almost every day so who doesn't want a free one? If you've tried other brands, but decided to come back to Gillette, just share your story and take a pic with your razor.

