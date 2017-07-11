Flights in Baltimore are grounded after an FAA facility in Virginia had to be evacuated Monday evening.

Fire officials were called to the FAA enroute center in Lessburg, Virginia at about 6:40 p.m. after fumes from construction work permeated the control room. The center handles high altitude flights over the area. The facility stopped accepted new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities, the FAA said in a statement.

Just after 8:30 p.m. American Airlines announced that they are canceling any flights from BWI that are not already airborne.

Temporary air traffic management program was in place, allowing inbound flights to land at BWI. As of 7:30 p.m., inbound traffic was also affected by the ground stop.

The FAA issue is affecting BWI and surrounding airports.

Bad news, Folks...next update from the FAA is at 10pm local. Serious issues at the FAA DC Center. Rebook now! — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) July 10, 2017