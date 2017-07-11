Flights grounded after issue at FAA facility in Virginia

6:00 PM, Jul 10, 2017
FARNBOROUGH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: An Airbus A380 performs in an aerial flying display on day four of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2014 in Farnborough, England. The Farnborough International Airshow is the biggest event of it's kind attracting people from all over the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Dan Kitwood
Flights in Baltimore are grounded after an FAA facility in Virginia had to be evacuated Monday evening.

Fire officials were called to the FAA enroute center in Lessburg, Virginia at about 6:40 p.m. after fumes from construction work permeated the control room. The center handles high altitude flights over the area. The facility stopped accepted new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities, the FAA said in a statement. 

Just after 8:30 p.m. American Airlines announced that they are canceling any flights from BWI that are not already airborne. 

Temporary air traffic management program was in place, allowing inbound flights to land at BWI. As of 7:30 p.m., inbound traffic was also affected by the ground stop. 

The FAA issue is affecting BWI and surrounding airports.

