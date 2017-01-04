Janet Jackson welcomes a son

Cloudy
Citizens organize, block roads and march in the streets to protest Mexico's deregulation of gasoline that caused a price jump of up to 20 percent.
The country's government hopes the trial shows that a basic income can prompt people to find work.
Kim Jong-un claimed North Korea was close to reaching the U.S. with its nuclear arsenal. Trump tweeted, "It won't happen."
Police say a gang rivalry at the Anísio Jobim prison complex led to the deadly riot.