Jobs that are maintaining their pay increase

For the first time in three years many workers have lost their overall purchasing power, despite them getting a raise. However, there are a few jobs that are maintaining their above average pay increase.

A barista is one of those jobs. The pay has increased nearly 8% in the past year according to new findings from Glassdoor. That pay increase made the annual median salary almost $30,000.

The job of a customer service manager has increased in value too. Their median annual salary is $54,054, which is up 6.4 percent.

Although, robots might take over the world one day, maintenance workers are still in high demand. Their median salary has increased almost 5% to $44,018 a year.

A job you might not have thought would be on this list is a pharmacy technician. Researchers say there has been an increase in the number of pharmacies popping up and that means there’s a need for more people behind the counter. Their median salary comes in at $30,696 dollars a year, which is 4.5% more than last year.

Everyone has to eat right? A restaurant cook’s pay has increased by 7%. They are making an average of $29,025 a year.

A few other jobs on the list include, a recruiter, bank teller and warehouse associate.

The reason these jobs have sustained an above average pay increase is because there is a high demand right now for customer service positions.