Jordan repeals rule that let rapists go free if they married victim

4:06 AM, Aug 1, 2017

Women activists protest in front Jordan's parliament in Amman on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 with banners calling on legislators to repeal a provision that allows a rapist to escape punishment if he marries his victim.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's parliament has repealed a provision in its penal code that allowed a rapist to escape punishment if he married his victim.

Cheers erupted from the spectators' gallery as legislators narrowly voted on Tuesday to scrap controversial Article 308.

The vote came after an emotional debate in which some lawmakers argued that an amended version of the clause was needed to protect rape victims against social stigma by giving them the marriage option.

Jordan's government had backed repeal. Jordan joins Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt which have canceled "marry the rapist" clauses over the years.

