Julia Roberts named People's 'World's Most Beautiful' woman for record 5th time

Associated Press
5:52 AM, Apr 19, 2017

Julia Roberts attends the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards - Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jonathan Leibson
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich," says she is "very flattered" by the experience.

People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

