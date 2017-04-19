Julia Roberts named People's 'World's Most Beautiful' woman for record 5th time

Mostly Cloudy
Julia Roberts attends the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards - Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a "Pretty Woman." People magazine has named her the "World's Most Beautiful Woman" for a record fifth time.
The magazine announced Roberts' selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.
Roberts, who won an Academy Award for "Erin Brockovich," says she is "very flattered" by the experience.
People's 28th annual "World's Most Beautiful" double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.
