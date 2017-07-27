June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Looney Tunes' Granny, dies at 99

Foray voiced dozens of beloved cartoon characters

Clint Davis
7:51 AM, Jul 27, 2017
Famed voice actress, June Foray is dead at the age of 99. Uproxx reports that Foray was a staple in the Hollywood animation scene, voicing some of "the most iconic cartoon characters of all-time." This includes Rocky, from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show and Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She was also featured in The Flintstones, The Twilight Zone, The Looney Tunes Show and in many Disney films, including Peter Pan, Mulan and Cinderella. Uproxx says that the news of her death was announced by a friend on Facebook.

June Foray attends the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Happy Feet Two" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter
Copyright Getty Images

June Foray, dubbed the "First Lady" of voice acting, has died at the age of 99.

In a career that spanned more than 70 years, Foray provided the voices for dozens of animated characters, including some of the most beloved in cartoon history.

Her most iconic role was as Rocky the Flying Squirrel of "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show." In that classic series, she also voiced the evil Natasha Fatale, as well as Dudley Do-Right's love interest Nell Fenwick.

Foray also lent her voice to some classic Looney Tunes characters, including Granny, from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoons, and Witch Hazel.

She provided the innocent, high-pitched voice of Cindy Lou Who in 1966's beloved "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

Disney fans will recognize her work from 1998's "Mulan," in which she voiced Mulan's grandmother Fa. She also did voice work in Disney classics "Cinderella" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

Foray's death was announced by a family friend on Facebook. Read his post about her passing below.

