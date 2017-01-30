Justice Department will not defend executive order on travel restrictions

CNN
3:44 PM, Jan 30, 2017

Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, to be sworn in as the 45 th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The acting Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees, according to sources familiar with the order.

Yates, an Obama appointee who is serving until Trump attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions is confirmed, does not believe the substance of the order is lawful, according to the sources.

Her order is enforced only until she leaves office.

Currently, there are cases filed in at least five states including Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, Washington and California that are challenging Trump's order.

