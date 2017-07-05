A chain of Australian department stores has pulled a series of advertisements featuring Katy Perry after outraged veterinarians criticized the pop singer for telling her dog to “chase some koalas” in the videos.

A spokesman for Myer department stores told the Courier-Mail in Brisbane, Australia that they are removing the “material which references koalas” from the advertisement.

Perry, whose “Witness” tour will hit Australia later this month, appeared in an ad for Myer alongside her teacup poodle, Nugget. At the end of the ad, Perry tells Nugget, “Let’s go chase some Koalas!”

The comments angered veterinarians and animal rights activists in Australia

“Koalas attacked by dogs is one of their biggest threats and primary reasons for presenting to wildlife hospitals across Australia,” Gold Coast wildlife vet Claire Madden told the Courier Mail.

The Courier Mail reports that 110 koalas are killed each year in just the Australian state of Queensland.