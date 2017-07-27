Kid Rock launches voter registration campaign, still deciding on Senate run

(WXYZ) - Kid Rock says he's not yet ready to announce if he will run for the US Senate.

Rock posted that in a blog post on his website.

The musician, whose real name is Bob Ritchie, said he is launching a voter registration campaign.

"The one thing I've seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it," Ritchie wrote in a blog post. "We have over a year left until an actual election, so my first order of business is to get people engaged and registered to vote while continuing to put out my ideas on ways to help working class people in Michigan and America all while still calling out these jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians."

The musician also said he will hold a press conference in the next six weeks or so to address this issue amongst others.

"If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on m***********s," he wrote.

