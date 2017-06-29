Krispy Kreme employee viciously beaten by customer, video shows

HENDERSON (KTNV) - A vicious beating was caught on camera inside a Henderson, Nevada Krispy Kreme.

The video shows an employee being blindsided and pummeled.

The victim's stepfather , Mark Sabella, says it upset him greatly to watch the footage.

"It kills you to see someone you love in that type of situation and feel hopeless that you can't really do much," Sabella said.

The suspect's face is caught clearly on video and now, Sabella and his son are hoping someone recognizes the man. Las Vegas police are searching for him too.

The victim told sister station KTNV that the incident started Tuesday morning when he asked a group of rowdy customers to leave.

He says they called in the suspect from outside.

"He needs to be held accountable for what he did," Sabella said. "There's no excuse for doing that to someone."

The victim chose not to be interviewed for this story for fear of retaliation from the suspect. He's also considering quitting his job at Krispy Kreme.

In a statement, Krispy Kreme said: