Soldier stands in rain to salute funeral procession

Photo courtesy of Erin Hester
VINE GROVE, Ky. -- A soldier stood at attention outside his car in the pouring rain as a funeral procession passed through an intersection last Thursday.
Erin Hester, of Vine Grove, captured the moment and shared the photo of the soldier on Facebook, CNN reported.
"The procession lasted at least a minute and he stood the entire time at attention,” Hester told CNN.
Hester's post has been shared over 120,000 times, and people have thanked the solider for his integrity and respect for the family.
