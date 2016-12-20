California couple creates Trump-themed Christmas tree

SAN DIEGO, California — A South Bay family's Christmas tree may be the most polarizing Christmas tree ever.



Ginny and John's tree is designed and dedicated to President-elect Donald Trump. The duo always has a theme for their tree.



"We discussed what the theme would be and it just automatically came to me. It had to be a Trump tree this year," said Ginny.







Ginny and John ordered custom ornaments from an artist on Etsy, and big red ornaments now dot the tree with some of Trump's famous phrases including, "Yuge", "Make America Great Again," and "Crooked Hillary."



"I think it came together pretty nice," Ginny said about her red, white and blue Trump tree.



The couple knows not everyone would like their tree, and they told 10News they are OK with that.



"I just feel sorry for them if they can't appreciate what we want to do," said John.



"He won fair and square," continued Ginny. "He's what America needs now and I think it is. It's more spirit now than ever."



The couple purposely did not reveal their last names because they know not everyone would like their tree.