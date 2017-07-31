Low pressure west of Tampa has become Tropical Depression Six

TAMPA, Fla. - New information from the Hurricane Center has stated that the low pressure west of Tampa will now be officially classified as Tropical Depression Six.

Monday's forecast does not change with the Tampa area still looking at areas of heavy rain today and gusty winds along the coast. Some may see 2-4" of rain with localized heavier amounts. Waterspouts are possible along the coast.

Rain like this will cause localized flooding and will no doubt make the morning commute difficult. As the low pressure moves east through the day so will the heaviest rain. Meteorologist Greg Dee says he expects things to improve some by the afternoon and evening along the coast as the heaviest rain shifts inland through the day.

Flood watches have been issued in Hillsborough County, Sarasota County, Lee County and Pinellas County through 8 p.m. on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center states: