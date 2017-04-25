LuLaRoe to give refunds for defective leggings

Amid a firestorm of consumer criticism and lawsuits, LuLaRoe has announced it will provide refunds for defective leggings.

The company’s new Happiness Policy is for returns and exchanges on purchases starting Tuesday that do not meet consumer expectations. The Make Good Program allows consumers to get a credit, refund or replacement for products containing a defect between Jan. 1, 2016 and April 24, 2017.

You must make a claim no later than July 31, 2017, according to LuLaRoe.

“LuLaRoe’s enormous growth is directly tied to the happiness and satisfaction of the millions of consumers who love and buy LuLaRoe,” said DeAnne Stidham, co-founder and president of LuLaRoe. “We are committed to going above and beyond to ensure consumers are happy and satisfied to the greatest extent practicable. I know that we can’t always make everyone happy, but we sure are going to try our hardest to get there. I know firsthand the importance of generous customer service, and together we are going to work to make things right.”

Here is what the company says about purchases you make with LuLaRoe moving forward:

Commitment to Consumer Happiness

LuLaRoe is committed to providing consumers with simple ways to return product purchased on and after April 25, 2017 that do not meet their expectations.

● As part of the Happiness Policy, consumers who are not completely satisfied or happy with their LuLaRoe purchase are able to obtain a full refund, credit or exchange* up to 30 days after their purchase by contacting the Independent Fashion Retailer who sold the product and providing their original purchase receipt.

● If at any time within 90 days of purchase the consumer is not completely satisfied or happy with their purchase, they can contact any participating Independent Fashion Retailer and provide their original purchase receipt to receive a credit or exchange*.

● Additional details are available on LuLaRoe’s website at www.lularoe.com/happiness. Certain restrictions apply.

LuLaRoe has recently come under fire for what many are describing as “flimsy” leggings. As reported by Business Insider, many women have taken to social media to complain about the poor quality of their LuLaRoe leggings. They shared pictures of their torn, damaged clothing, saying that the items were new when they began to suddenly fall apart.

Two customers filed a lawsuit against the retailer in March, claiming that LuLaRoe was misrepresenting the quality of its products and ignoring consumer complaints.

The suit alleged that leggings purchased from LuLaRoe fell apart during ordinary wear and use, with holes appearing “before wearing, during the first use or shortly thereafter,” and, “the leggings have also been described as tearing as easily as ‘wet toilet paper.'”

Along with the controversy over legging quality, LuLaRoe is also in a bit of hot water for allegedly overcharging for sales tax.

According to the lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status, LuLaRoe charged many customers sales tax when their state does not have clothing tax, or they charged a higher sales tax than permissible in their state. Customers may be owed refunds from LuLaRoe as a result of the lawsuit.

