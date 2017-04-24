Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes South America

Justin Boggs
3:16 PM, Apr 24, 2017
35 mins ago
The USGS reports that a Magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck the Chilean coast on Monday, near Valparaiso, Chile. The strike hit 25 miles west of Valparaiso. 

Reports of shaking rocked towns further inland, including Santiago, the nation's capital and largest city. 

Despite being a costal earthquake, there are no tsunami advisories for the Pacific coast. 

US | World News