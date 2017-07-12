Man accused of sending severed finger, fake pipe bomb to IRS

A Washington man has been accused of sending an IRS office in Utah a severed finger, fake pipe bomb and marijuana joint, KSTU-TV reported.

KSTU reported that Normand O. Lariviere has been charged with mailing threatening communications after he reportedly admitted the crimes to a Homeland Security agent. In the probable cause statement, it says that Lariviere has had a number of grievances with the IRS since being laid off in the 1990s as a civil electrician for the Navy.

Last Thursday, the IRS office in Ogden, Utah recieved a package that contained a fake pipe bomb. In 2016, he sent the IRS a marijuana joint. In another package, he included a bullet along with a severed finger.

“When asked if federal employees that opened up the package would likely be frightened by seeing this device, Lariviere responded, ‘Good, I knew they would be concerned, that wasn’t my concern, I wasn’t going to let that hold me back.,'” the statement said. “He stated after the first federal employee found it, he anticipated they would call the bomb squad and they would realize it was not a real explosive device.”

Lariviere would not tell agents exactly why he has continued to send packages to the IRS.