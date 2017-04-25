A South Dakota man was arrested Sunday after he entered a burning building to “save” two cans of beer.

KELO-TV reports that 56-year-old Michael Casteel of Sioux Falls ignored a police officer and ran back into his burning apartment complex because he wanted to get his beer.

Casteel later emerged from the building carrying two cans of Bud Ice. He was later arrested for obstructing firefighters. His blood alcohol content was recorded as 0.082.

The Sioux Falls Police tweeted that the man used “incredibly poor judgement,” and put the lives of first responders at risk.

This incredibly poor judgement could have put many responders at risk #notworthyourlife /802 pic.twitter.com/dOYmCNm6mc — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

Three people were injured in the fire, one of which was transported to a local hospital.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

