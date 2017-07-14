Man confesses to being involved in deaths of 4 missing men in Pennsylvania

A 20-year-old man has confessed he was involved in the deaths of four missing men in Pennsylvania after police found remains on his family's property. Here's what we know about their mysterious disappearance and the investigation that has consumed this suburban community and riveted the nation.

What happened?

What we know:

The four men went missing over several days last week near Philadelphia. They were last seen within miles of each other.

The men are Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township in Bucks County; Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg in Montgomery County; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township in Bucks County, and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township in Bucks County. Patrick was last seen July 5. The others went missing on July 7.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Where are the four men?

What we know:

Finocchiaro's body was found Wednesday in what authorities described as a 12.5-foot-deep "common grave" on a 90-acre property in Solebury Township in Bucks County. "This is a homicide, make no mistake about it," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Local and state police and the FBI had embarked on an "all hands on deck" foot-and-air search of the farmland, which is owned Antonio and Sandra DiNardo. Cadaver dogs led authorities to the common grave.

Meo's 1996 Nissan Maxima, with the title inside, was found Sunday around 4 a.m. ET, on a nearby property owned by the DiNardos, Weintraub said in a news release. Also found in the Nissan was Meo's insulin kit for treatment of his diabetes, which the the district attorney said he "never went anywhere without."

Weintraub said a number of sites are now under investigation.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts of Meo and the other two missing men remains a mystery. More human remains were found inside the common grave, but police have not released the identities.

Are there any suspects?

What we know:

Cosmo Dinardo, 20, of Bensalem Township in Bucks County, admitted "his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men," said his attorney.

The lawyer, Paul Lang, declined to say whether DiNardo killed the four men who went missing last week.

At this point, no one has been charged in Finocchiaro's death or the disappearance of the other men.

DiNardo has been in custody since Wednesday afternoon after he was accused of stealing and attempting to sell Meo's car. He tried to sell the car to a friend for $500, a criminal affidavit states.

The keys and vehicle title, which had not been legally exchanged, were folded up and hanging on the wall inside the garage of the property, the affidavit states. DiNardo faces one count each of theft and receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $5 million cash after Weintraub argued he was a flight risk.

DiNardo was previously arrested Monday on a charge of possession of a firearm, an offense dating to February unrelated to the missing men, Weintraub said. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had a mental illness and had been involuntarily committed to a mental institution for inpatient care, court documents said.

DiNardo's father paid 10% of his $1 million bail in cash, and he was released Tuesday evening.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether DiNardo knew any of the four missing men before this incident.

Authorities have not named suspects in this case.

Did the four men know each other?

What we know:

Sturgis and Meo worked together at Sturgis' father's construction company and are good friends according to a criminal complaint citing Meo's mother.

Patrick may have known someone linked to the property where authorities have focused their search.

Patrick and Cosmo DiNardo, whose parents own the farmland, graduated from Holy Ghost Preparatory School a year apart from each other, school spokesman Bill Doherty said.

What we don't know:

Whether the other men knew each other isn't known, though there are "indications that some or all of the men knew one another," Weintraub's office said.

"I know more than I'm sharing on the relationships, and I have to keep it that way, unfortunately, to maintain the integrity of the investigation," Weintraub said.