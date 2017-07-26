Man gets 120 days in jail for cutting pet fish in half, 'traumatizing' child

Man killed fish during argument, police say

5:36 AM, Jul 26, 2017

A goldfish is seen on June 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail after police say he cut a pet fish in half during a domestic dispute.

The Bristol Press reports 33-year-old Juan Vega pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of peace. As part of the plea deal, a charge of cruelty to animals was dropped.

Authorities say police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a Bristol home April 27. Police say Vega argued with a woman and damaged property at the residence. The woman's 9-year-old son told officers the family's pet betta fish was killed.

The prosecutor says the fish killing "really did traumatize" the child.

